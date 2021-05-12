Home Photos General Coverage Photos A front view of Historical Badshahi Masjid built by Shah Jehan in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A front view of Historical Badshahi Masjid built by Shah Jehan in 1654 Wed, 12 May 2021, 6:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-120521 CHINIOT: May 12 A front view of Historical Badshahi Masjid built by Shah Jehan in 1654. APP photo by Muhammad Ali APP06-120521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of faithful offering dua after Jummatul Wida prayers during Holy fasting month of Ramazan at Historical Badshahi Masjid People visiting historical Shalimar Garden Labourers busy in renovation work at walled city outside historical mosque Masjid Wazir Khan in the Provincial Capital Paid Advertisements