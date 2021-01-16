Home Photos Feature Photos A flock of pigeons flying over the skies as in the background... PhotosFeature Photos A flock of pigeons flying over the skies as in the background an attractive view of sunset Sat, 16 Jan 2021, 9:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-160121 MULTAN: January 16 - A flock of pigeons flying over the skies as in the background an attractive view of sunset. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP22-160121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive and eye catching view of snow covered mountains near Borith Lake, Borith Lake is a lake in Gojal, Hunza Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan,... An attractive and eye catching view of reflection of mountain and leafless tree’s after snow falling at City Park An attractive and eye catching view of snow falling in the city at city park