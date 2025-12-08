Monday, December 8, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA fish vendor weighs fish on his cart for customers along Kali...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

A fish vendor weighs fish on his cart for customers along Kali Mori Road as winter season demand rises across the city

A fish vendor weighs fish on his cart for customers along Kali Mori Road as winter season demand rises across the city
APP33-081225 HYDERABAD: December 08 – A fish vendor weighs fish on his cart for customers along Kali Mori Road as winter season demand rises across the city. APP/AKS/TZD/SSH
9
- Advertisement -
A fish vendor weighs fish on his cart for customers along Kali Mori Road as winter season demand rises across the city
APP33-081225
HYDERABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan