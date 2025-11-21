Friday, November 21, 2025
APP32-211125 RAWALPINDI: November 21 – A fish vendor arranges a variety of fish of different sizes at his stall as demand increases with the drop in temperature during winter season across the twin cities. APP/AZD/MAF/FHA/SSH
