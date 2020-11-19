Home Photos General Coverage Photos A file photo of Havaldar Matloob Alam, age 32 years and Sepoy... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A file photo of Havaldar Matloob Alam, age 32 years and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat age 25 years embraced Shahadat as terrorists fired on security forces check post near Pash Ziarat, South Waziristan late last night Thu, 19 Nov 2020, 7:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-191120 RAWALPINDI: November 19 - A file photo of Havaldar Matloob Alam, age 32 years and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat age 25 years embraced Shahadat as terrorists fired on security forces check post near Pash Ziarat, South Waziristan late last night. APP APP40-191120