PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A female voter waiting to collect ballot paper to exercise her right to vote in a polling station for by-elections on NA- 239 Sun, 16 Oct 2022, 8:36 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP43-161022 KARACHI: October 16 - A female voter waiting to collect ballot paper to exercise her right to vote in a polling station for by-elections on NA- 239. APP/SDQ/IQJ/FHA APP43-161022 KARACHI APP44-161022 KARACHI: October 16 – Girls standing in a queue to exercise their right to vote in apolling station for by-elections on NA- 239. APP/SDQ/IQJ/FHA