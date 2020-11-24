Home Photos Feature Photos A female vendor waiting for customer to sell different items at her... PhotosFeature Photos A female vendor waiting for customer to sell different items at her roadside setup Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 6:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-241120 MULTAN: November 24 A female vendor waiting for customer to sell different items at her roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP17-241120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: October 23 – A customer selecting traditional bed sheets at Surahiya Padhar Bazaar. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar KARACHI: October 04 – A road side vendor displayed caps for sell on his hand cart to attract customer in Saddar area. APP photo... MULTAN: September 13 Vendor busy in arranging and displaying coconuts to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar Abbas