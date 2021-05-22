Home Photos Feature Photos A female vendor displaying handmade flowers to attract the customer at her... PhotosFeature Photos A female vendor displaying handmade flowers to attract the customer at her roadside setup Sat, 22 May 2021, 8:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-220521 MULTAN: May 22 - A female vendor displaying handmade flowers to attract the customer at her roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A female vendor is displaying colorful traditional glass bangles in Islamabad A female vendor along with her child displaying different kind of stuff to attract customers at Airport Road A female vendor displaying dusters to attract the vehicle drivers at Chanab Chowk Paid Advertisements