A female vendor displaying edible items to attract the customers at her roadside setup

Home Photos Feature Photos A female vendor displaying edible items to attract the customers at her...PhotosFeature PhotosA female vendor displaying edible items to attract the customers at her roadside setup Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 7:34 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-120321 MULTAN: March 12 - Female vendors displaying colourful bangles to attract the customers at their roadside setup. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP43-120321APP44-120321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORCustomers purchasing vegetables from vendor at Sunday BazaarFemale vendor displaying colourful balloons to attract the customers at Fatima Jinnah ParkVendors displaying carpets to attract the customers at their roadside setup