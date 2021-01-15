Home Photos General Coverage Photos A female vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A female vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at her roadside setup Fri, 15 Jan 2021, 6:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-150121 MULTAN: January 15 - A female vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at her roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP23-150121 ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A street vendor on the way while displaying toy shaped gas filled balloons to attract customers at Canal Road in Provincial Capital A vendor arranging and displaying oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying flowers garlands to attract the customers at roadside setup