A female vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at her roadside setup
APP23-150121 MULTAN: January 15 - A female vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at her roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP23-150121

ALSO READ  A vendor arranging and displaying oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR