Home Photos Feature Photos A female farmer preparing shelter to protect her plants from chilled weather... PhotosFeature Photos A female farmer preparing shelter to protect her plants from chilled weather in her field Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 6:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-251120 HYDERABAD: November 25 A female farmer preparing shelter to protect her plants from chilled weather in her field. APP photo by Akram Ali APP13-251120 ALSO READ A person with their children sitting around fire to keep themselves from chilled weather RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A person with their children sitting around fire to keep themselves from chilled weather RAWALPINDI: November 22 – People sitting around the fire along the roadside to keep them warm during chilled weather in the city Workers covering the seasonal plants with plastic sheets to protect from chilled weather