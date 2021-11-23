PhotosFeature Photos A female customer selecting footwear displayed by roadside vendor to attract the customers Tue, 23 Nov 2021, 10:02 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP60-231121 LAHORE: November 23 - A female customer selecting footwear displayed by roadside vendor to attract the customers. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed APP60-231121 LAHORE: APP61-231121 LAHORE: November 23 – A customer selecting jackets displayed by roadside street vendor to attract the customers. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed