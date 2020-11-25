Home Photos Feature Photos A female beggar sitting on the road asking for mercy during rain... PhotosFeature Photos A female beggar sitting on the road asking for mercy during rain that experienced in twin cities Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 6:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-251120 RAWALPINDI: November 25 - A female beggar sitting on the road asking for mercy during rain that experienced in twin cities. APP photo by Abid Zia APP06-251120 ALSO READ Women on the way under the cover of umbrellas to protect them from rain at Khanna Pul RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A street vendor displaying different kinds of warm stuff to attract customers while sitting under a shade during rain that experienced in twin cities A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of plastic sheet to protect them from rain Women on the way under the cover of umbrellas to protect them from rain at Khanna Pul