A farmer spreading the fresh rice crop for drying purpose in his field

A farmer spreading the fresh rice crop for drying purpose in his field
APP32-121023 LAHORE: October 12 - A farmer spreading the fresh rice crop for drying purpose in his field. APP/MHA/TZD/FHA
A farmer spreading the fresh rice crop for drying purpose in his field
APP32-121023
LAHORE: October 12 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services