Home Photos Feature Photos A farmer spraying anti-pesticides in his field PhotosFeature Photos A farmer spraying anti-pesticides in his field Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 6:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-290321 CHINIOT: March 29 - A farmer spraying anti-pesticides in his field. APP photo by Muhammad Ali APP17-290321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A farmer getting water from a well being powered by a pair of bull near Sheikhupura Road (75 Kilometer of the Lahore) as the... A farmer guiding his herd of goats heading towards the grazing field A farmer preparing his field for next crop