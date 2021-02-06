Home Photos Feature Photos A farmer set residues of his sugarcane crop on fire and polluting... PhotosFeature Photos A farmer set residues of his sugarcane crop on fire and polluting environment by violating ban Sat, 6 Feb 2021, 9:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-060221 FAISALABAD: February 06 - A farmer set residues of his sugarcane crop on fire and polluting environment by violating ban. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem ALSO READ A farmer is applying fertilizer to his wheat crop RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A farmer is applying fertilizer to his wheat crop Farmer harvesting spinach in their field for shifting to vegetable market at Mirpurkhas Road A farmer busy in boiling sugarcane juice to prepare sweet (Gurr) at his workplace