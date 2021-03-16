Home Photos Feature Photos A farmer preparing his field for next cropPhotosFeature PhotosA farmer preparing his field for next crop Tue, 16 Mar 2021, 7:06 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-160321 LAHORE: March 16 - A farmer preparing his field for next crop. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariAPP40-160321ALSO READ A farmer spraying anti-pesticide on his field at outskirts the cityRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA farmer spraying anti-pesticide on his field at outskirts the cityFarmers women collecting potatoes from their fieldFarmers busy in threshing mustard crops in their field