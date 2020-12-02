Home Photos Feature Photos A family waiting for public transport while taking full precautionary measures against... PhotosFeature Photos A family waiting for public transport while taking full precautionary measures against COVID-19 Wed, 2 Dec 2020, 6:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-021220 RAWALPINDI: December 02- A family waiting for public transport while taking full precautionary measures against COVID-19. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh APP26-021220 ALSO READ A large number of deserving people waiting for their turn under Ehsaas Cash Program without following SOPs of COVID-19 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A security guard checking the temperature of a visitor at the entrance of a bank at Jinnah Road PDM has no regard for human lives: CM Khusro emphasizes on Sino- Pakistan strategic partnership, cooperation