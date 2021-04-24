Home Photos Feature Photos A family on their way on the motorcycle without wearing the facemasks... PhotosFeature Photos A family on their way on the motorcycle without wearing the facemasks and safety helmets at Vehari Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 9:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-240421 MULTAN: April 24 A family on their way on the motorcycle without wearing the facemasks and safety helmets at Vehari Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ Addict persons injecting drugs each other at Ali Chowk and needs the attention of concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Addict persons injecting drugs each other at Ali Chowk and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole in the middle of State Bank Road near GTS Chowk may cause any mishap and needs the attention... A view of massive traffic jams at New Cloth Market Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities