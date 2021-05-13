Home Photos General Coverage Photos A family members shower flower petals on the grave and offer Dua... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A family members shower flower petals on the grave and offer Dua for the soul of their loved ones in a graveyard at I-9 sector on the occasion of Eidul Fitr Thu, 13 May 2021, 7:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-130521 ISLAMABAD: May 13 A family members shower flower petals on the grave and offer Dua for the soul of their loved ones in a graveyard at I-9 sector on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP06-130521 ALSO READ People waiting for train at Railway Station to leave for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children displaying colourful bangles to attract the customers at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr A large number of people boarding on Rehman Baba Express train at Railway Station depart to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr People waiting for train at Railway Station to leave for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones Paid Advertisements