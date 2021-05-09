Home Photos Feature Photos A family busy in purchasing clothes for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr... PhotosFeature Photos A family busy in purchasing clothes for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from setup in front of closed shops Sun, 9 May 2021, 5:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-090521 LAHORE: May 09 - A family busy in purchasing clothes for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from setup in front of closed shops. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP05-090521 ALSO READ Tailors busy in stitching clothes for customers in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people boarding on train at Railway Station to departure for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones People waiting train at Railway Station to proceed their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones People boarding on train at Kot Lakhpat to proceed to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones Paid Advertisements