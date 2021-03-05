A dove plucking bud as feed while the sitting on the tree branch
APP09-050321 ISLAMABAD: March 05 – A dove plucking bud as feed while the sitting on the tree branch. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP12-050321
ISLAMABAD: March 05 – A duck picking food in a cage at Lake View Point. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP10-050321
ISLAMABAD: March 05 – A duck and peacock standing on the banks of a water pond in a cage at Lake View Point. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP11-050321
ISLAMABAD: March 05 – Parrots and dove sitting in their cage at Lake View Point. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

