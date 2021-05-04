Home Photos Feature Photos A donkey cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of... PhotosFeature Photos A donkey cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of traditional room cooler toward the market as per increased demand due to hot weather in the city Tue, 4 May 2021, 9:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-040521 FAISALABAD: May 04 - A donkey cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of traditional room cooler toward the market as per increased demand due to hot weather in the city-APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ Tailor busy preparing cloths at his work place as per increased demand due to upcoming Eid-ul-Fitar festive RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tailor busy preparing cloths at his work place as per increased demand due to upcoming Eid-ul-Fitar festive A cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of traditional room cooler toward the market as per increased demand due to hot... A passerby with children taking shower at well water to beat the intense of hot weather