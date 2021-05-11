A deserted view of bus stand as government announced lockdown for precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak
APP31-110521 MULTAN: May 11 - A deserted view of bus stand as government announced lockdown for precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP31-110521

ALSO READ  A view of closed shops at Shahi Bazaar during as government announced lockdown for precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR