A deserted look of markets and streets as the Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic
APP55-280521 KARACHI: May 28  A deserted look of markets and streets as the Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP55-280521

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR