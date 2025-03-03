A delegation of the World Bank held meetings with Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Engr. Sajid Baloch. The Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI), including work being done by Organizations of Ministry like PSQCA, PNAC, PCSIR, NMIP, PHA, for Quality Standards and Conformity Assessment, ensuring ease of doing business for the exporters
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.