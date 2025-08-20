Thursday, August 21, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosA delegation of Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation meets with Prime Minister Muhammad...
PhotosNational Photos

A delegation of Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation meets with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

A delegation of Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation meets with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
APP76-200825 ISLAMABAD: August 20 - A delegation of Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation meets with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. APP/IQJ/TZD/ABB
9
- Advertisement -
A delegation of Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation meets with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
APP76-200825
ISLAMABAD
A delegation of Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation meets with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
APP77-200825
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan