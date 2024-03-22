- Director IsDB Regional Hub Türkiye, Dr. Walid Abdelwahab and Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz signing the Agreement
- A delegation of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SFD call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
- President felicitates nation on Pakistan Day
- CEO Jazz advocates for policy reforms to ensure industry viability
- Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture
Pakistan's National News Agency