Thursday, July 10, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosA delegation of international E-commerce Company Alibaba Group, led by President of...
PhotosNational Photos

A delegation of international E-commerce Company Alibaba Group, led by President of International Markets James Dong meets with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

A delegation of international E-commerce Company Alibaba Group, led by President of International Markets James Dong meets with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
APP55-100725 ISLAMABAD: July 10 - ISLAMABAD: July 10 - A delegation of international E-commerce Company Alibaba Group, led by President of International Markets James Dong meets with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. APP/MAF/TZD/ABB
8
- Advertisement -
A delegation of international E-commerce Company Alibaba Group, led by President of International Markets James Dong meets with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
APP55-100725
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan