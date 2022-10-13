A delegation of Global Executives of Siemens Healthineers led by Oley Per Maloy, CEO of the Middle East & South Asia (MESA) Regions, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

APP09-131022 ISLAMABAD: October 13 - A delegation of Global Executives of Siemens Healthineers led by Oley Per Maloy, CEO of the Middle East & South Asia (MESA) Regions, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ZID/MOS
APP09-131022 ISLAMABAD

A delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas led by its President Zhang Guoliang calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Hungary, Mr. Asif Hussain Memon, calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Aiwan-e-Sadr is illuminated in pink to raise awareness about the deadliness of breast cancer and the need for its early detection. Almost 50,000 women die in Pakistan due to its late diagnosis

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the launching ceremony of Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign at Aiwan-e-Sadr

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing the launching ceremony of Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan upon Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, in recognition of his services to Pakistan, at a special investiture ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

A delegation from Italy was briefed about the model of historical Noormahal and Dravidian Fort in Bahawalpur Museum

President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to social media influencers about creating awareness on breast cancer in Pakistan and its early detection, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing an interactive session on Breast Cancer Awareness, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

