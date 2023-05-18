A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) headed by its President Mr Irfan Ahmad Shaikh meets Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at FBR(Hqrs)

APP72-180523 ISLAMABAD: May 18 - A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) headed by its President Mr Irfan Ahmad Shaikh meets Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at FBR(Hqrs). APP/ AHF/ TZD/ABB
A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) headed by its President Mr Irfan Ahmad Shaikh pose for group photo during their meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at FBR (Hqrs)

Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir addressing the inauguration ceremony of Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line at Pak-Iran border

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate Gawadar transmission line today: Marriyum

Deputy British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Andrew Dalgleish, calls on Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Lawyers of Peshawar High court Bar Association and Multan Tax Bar Association called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

Federal Minister of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi on his arrival in Tashkent to attend the "2nd International Forum on Poverty Reduction"

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program, Shazia Marri addressing the Press Conference

