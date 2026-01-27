Tuesday, January 27, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosA delegation of experts of Artificial Intelligence met with Prime Minister Muhammad...
PhotosNational Photos

A delegation of experts of Artificial Intelligence met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, last week.

APP45-270126 LONDON: January 27 - A delegation of experts of Artificial Intelligence met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, last week. APP/ABB
8
- Advertisement -
A delegation of experts of Artificial Intelligence met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, last week.
APP45-270126
LONDON: January 27 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan