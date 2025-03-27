A delegation led by Henny Fokel de Vries, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, meets Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar to discuss human rights initiatives and strengthen bilateral cooperation
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.