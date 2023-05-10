PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A Defence Delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Mr. BEISPEKOV Azamat, Vice Minister held a meeting with Secretary Defence Production, Lt Gen (Retd) Humayun Aziz and officials of MoDP Wed, 10 May 2023, 7:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP34-100523 RAWALPINDI: May 10 - A Defence Delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Mr. BEISPEKOV Azamat, Vice Minister held a meeting with Secretary Defence Production, Lt Gen (Retd) Humayun Aziz and officials of MoDP. APP/TZD/FHA APP34-100523 RAWALPINDI: Sponsored Ad