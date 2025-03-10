21 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 10, 2025
A customer selects and purchases a Jaye Namaz (prayer mat) at a local market as people dedicate their time to prayer, seeking mercy and blessings from Allah during the holy fasting month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

APP14-100325 PESHAWAR: March 10 – A customer selects and purchases a Jaye Namaz (prayer mat) at a local market as people dedicate their time to prayer, seeking mercy and blessings from Allah during the holy fasting month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. APP/SYR/MAF/FHA/SSH
APP14-100325
PESHAWAR: March 10 –
