Home Photos Feature Photos A couple purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar... PhotosFeature Photos A couple purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad Sat, 17 Apr 2021, 9:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-170421 RAWALPINDI: April 17 A couple purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP28-170421RAWALPINDI: April 17 A person purchasing fruits on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ A stall holder displaying mutton on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A stall holder displaying mutton on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad A large number of people purchasing sugar on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Markazi Jamia Masjid