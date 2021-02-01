A convoy of vehicles transporting Pakistan's and South African Cricket teams arrive at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
APP64-010221 RAWALPINDI: February 01- A convoy of vehicles transporting Pakistan's and South African Cricket teams arrive at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  South African players attend a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi of their second cricket Test match against Pakistan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR