A cobbler preparing traditional shoes at his workplace in the Provincial Capital
APP62-260221 LAHORE: February 26 - A cobbler preparing traditional shoes at his workplace in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP62-260221

ALSO READ  A vendor arranging and displaying the part of traditional smoking Huqqa instrument (Chilam) at his shop in the Provincial Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR