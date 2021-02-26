Home Photos Feature Photos A cobbler preparing traditional shoes at his workplace in the Provincial CapitalPhotosFeature PhotosA cobbler preparing traditional shoes at his workplace in the Provincial Capital Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 9:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-260221 LAHORE: February 26 - A cobbler preparing traditional shoes at his workplace in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa LashariAPP62-260221ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying the part of traditional smoking Huqqa instrument (Chilam) at his shop in the Provincial CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor arranging and displaying the part of traditional smoking Huqqa instrument (Chilam) at his shop in the Provincial CapitalWomen customers busy in selecting and purchasing shoes from a vendor at Raja BazaarA vendor displaying traditional ice-cream (Kulfi) to attract the customers at Station Road