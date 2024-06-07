PM China Visit

A Chinese child presenting flowers bouquet to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to welcome him upon arrival.

A Chinese child presenting flowers bouquet to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to welcome him upon arrival.
APP60-070624 XI’AN: June 07 - A Chinese child presenting flowers bouquet to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to welcome him upon arrival.
A Chinese child presenting flowers bouquet to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to welcome him upon arrival.
APP60-070624
XI’AN: June 07 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services