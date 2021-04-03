A child traveling on the rear side of a van at Mohenjo-Daro Airport Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP08-030421 LARKANA: April 03 - A child traveling on the rear side of a van at Mohenjo-Daro Airport Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP08-030421

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR