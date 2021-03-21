Home Photos Feature Photos A child selecting used books from a roadside stall setup at The...PhotosFeature PhotosA child selecting used books from a roadside stall setup at The Mall Road in Provincial Capital Sun, 21 Mar 2021, 6:34 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-210321 LAHORE: March 21 A child selecting used books from a roadside stall setup at The Mall Road in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Ashraf ChAPP24-210321ALSO READ People busy in selecting used books from a roadside stall setup at The Mall Road in Provincial CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPeople busy in selecting used books from a roadside stall setup at The Mall Road in Provincial CapitalPTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament HouseSui gas staffers laying pipeline at Mall Road