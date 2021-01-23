Home Photos Feature Photos A child feeds corn to a monkey, sitting on a car at... PhotosFeature Photos A child feeds corn to a monkey, sitting on a car at roadside in Federal Capital Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 8:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-230121 ISLAMABAD: January 23 A child feeds corn to a monkey, sitting on a car at roadside in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of clouds hovering over the skies of Federal Capital Vendor selling seasonal fruit oranges in Federal Capital An attractive view of sunset over the skies of Federal Capital