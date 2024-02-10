Election day banner

A carpenter busy in making part of a traditional bed (charpai) at his workplace.

A carpenter busy in making part of a traditional bed (charpai) at his workplace.
APP16-100224 HYDERABAD: February 10 - A carpenter busy in making part of a traditional bed (charpai) at his workplace.
A carpenter busy in making part of a traditional bed (charpai) at his workplace.
APP16-100224
HYDERABAD: February 10 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services