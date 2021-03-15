Home Photos Feature Photos A cantonment worker busy in trimming plants at SaddarPhotosFeature PhotosA cantonment worker busy in trimming plants at Saddar Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 8:53 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-150321 RAWALPINDI: March 15 A cantonment worker busy in trimming plants at Saddar. APP photo by Abid ZiaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA barber cutting the hairs of his customer at his open space setup in SaddarWomen selecting to purchase toys for kids from roadside set-up by vendor at Saddar area in Provincial CapitalFirefighters busy in extinguishing a fire erupted in restaurant in Saddar due to short circuit