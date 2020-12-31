Home Photos Feature Photos A cameraman capturing last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal... PhotosFeature Photos A cameraman capturing last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital Thu, 31 Dec 2020, 6:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-311220 ISLAMABAD: December 31 A cameraman capturing last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP27-311220 ALSO READ An attractive view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of the city An attractive view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital A view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Provincial Capital