A camel being sacrificed for the early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan at Insaf House in Provincial Capital Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 10:27 PM

APP49-220321 KARACHI: March 22 A camel being sacrificed for the early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan at Insaf House in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

APP50-220321KARACHI: March 22 Goats being sacrificed for the early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan at Insaf House in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi