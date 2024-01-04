A boy roasts Sweat Potato at his roadside setup to earn for livelihood.

A boy roasts Sweat Potato at his roadside setup to earn for livelihood.
APP20-040124 ISLAMABAD: January 04 – A boy roasts Sweat Potato at his roadside setup to earn for livelihood.
A boy roasts Sweat Potato at his roadside setup to earn for livelihood.
APP20-040124
ISLAMABAD: January 04 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services