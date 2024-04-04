A boy helps a disabled person on wheelchair, crossing road at Meezan Chowk

- Secretary Education, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani addresses the launching ceremony of ‘Pakistan Non–Formal Education Annual Statistical Report 2021-22’ jointly organized by Pakistan Institute for Education-PIE, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training & JICA-AQAL Project at Allama Iqbal Open University
- PM congratulates Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on becoming JI chief
- Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD
- Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani, PPP Sindh Secretary Waqar Mehdi and others offering Dua on the occasion of 45 death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at People’s Secretariat
- Embassy in Netherlands organizes exhibition
Pakistan's National News Agency