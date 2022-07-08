PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A blacksmith sharpen the knives and axes at Ghanta Ghar Bazar to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals during Eid-ul Azha. Fri, 8 Jul 2022, 7:09 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP42-080722 PESHAWAR: July 08 - A blacksmith sharpen the knives and axes at Ghanta Ghar Bazar to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals during Eid-ul Azha. APP photo by Umar Qayyum APP42-080722 PESHAWAR: APP44-080722 PESHAWAR: July 08 – People purchasing iron skewers and barbecue stoves ahead of Eid ul Adha at Reti Bazaar. APP photo by Umar Qayyum