Home Photos Feature Photos A blacksmith is busy in his routine work at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A blacksmith is busy in his routine work at his workplace Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 8:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-070121 FAISALABAD: January 07 - A blacksmith is busy in his routine work at his workplace. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP60-070121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: October 20 – A blacksmith fixing iron nail shoes to a donkey. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem LAHORE: August 27 – A blacksmith sharpening knives to be used by mourners oozing themselves during procession of Muharram. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari RAWALPINDI: July 29 – A blacksmith sharpens knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals in connection with upcoming Muslims festival Eid-ul-Azha in the...